Two in custody after attempting to flee

Washington County deputies attempted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle with no tag traveling on S.R. 77 in the Greenhead area at approximately 9:13 on August 3.

The driver, after turning onto Hernandez Lane, fled from the vehicle on foot into a nearby wooded area.

WCSO alerted K-9 units from Northwest Florida Reception Center and Holmes CI, who responded and assisted in locating the suspect.

At approximately 10:45 a.m. the driver of the vehicle, identified as 48 year old Robert Andrews, was apprehended and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the charges of flee and elude law enforcement and failure to register a motor vehicle.

Andrews, who has an address listed in New Mexico, was reportedly visiting family in the Panama City area. He is currently wanted out of Howard County Texas on a parole violation for robbery, where he has been listed as armed and dangerous.

The passenger of the vehicle, William Stonestreet, 42, of Valdosta, GA, was also taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking on the charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a new legend drug, possession of weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“We were able to swiftly and safely remove these two individuals from our streets without any further incidents or dangers to our community or law enforcement this morning and that in itself is a great thing,” says Sheriff Kevin Crews. “We are grateful for the teamwork by all involve who assisted in making that happen.”

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.