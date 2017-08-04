Local woman arrested on drug charges

Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a local woman after a traffic stop on Millers Ferry Road near Creek Road in Vernon.

Anna Neal, 52, of Chipley was arrested on drug charges after WCSO deputies observed a 2010 Chevrolet car with an equipment violation and conducted a traffic stop on August 2.

Neal, the driver of the vehicle, consented to a search which led deputies to discover marijuana, 2 metal pipes known for the use of smoking crack, and hydrocodone which is a prescription controlled substance that Neal admittedly did not have a prescription for.

Also found was a container with white residue that Neal stated was, in fact, crack cocaine residue when questioned.

Neal was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked on the charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Our deputies are trained to work and cover all areas of Washington County, not just the main thoroughfares such as S.R. 77 and S.R. 79,” says Sheriff Crews. “Deputies will be patrolling the entire county, including rural areas, dirt roads, and back roads. Let me assure those that are breaking the law that there is no place to hide. It is our duty to make sure these areas are safe as well.”

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.