Local man arrested on child pornography charges

A Chipley man has been arrested for 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

The August 4 arrest came after a search warrant was obtained and executed by Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The investigation alleges that Watkins downloaded multiple child pornography images which resulted in the seizure of electronic communication devices such as computers and tablets by FDLE agents, in addition to the arrest.

Lon Murray Watkins, 55, of 657 New Prospect Road in Chipley, Florida was booked into the Washington County Jail pending prosecution by the Office of the State Attorney, 14th Judicial Circuit.

“Unfortunately, these types of crimes are present in all communities and ours is no exception,” states Sheriff Crews. “As your Sheriff, I am committed to the protection of our children and we will investigate, pursue, and apprehend any individuals taking part in illegal activity such as this.”

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.