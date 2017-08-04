Johns obit

Buford Oscar Johns, 85, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 2, 2017, with his loving, devoted wife of 63 years, Voncile “Bonnie” Sexton Johns by his side in Donaldsonville, Louisiana.

He is survived by his daughters, Sandra Jones and husband Robert Jones and Jean Guccione and husband Ric Guccione, his grandchildren Heather, Jonathan and Ric, Jr. and great granddaughter Jayden.

Buford is the son of the late Charlie E. and Corene Johns.

He is predeceased by his siblings, Cresco Johns, Luell Rogers and Edward Johns.

He is survived by his brothers Eugene, Roscoe, Lowell “Pee Wee”, Charles Earl and sisters Gracie Maddox, Lokey Grissett and Shelby Jean Hughes.

Heartfelt thanks to JoAnn Latino and Francis Sexton who made this impossible journey bearable and a special thank-you to Tony Sonnier and all the incredible neighbors and friends who opened their hearts to our family.

Visitation to be held at Brown Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 1 p.m. with service at 3 p.m. and interment following at Gap Pond Cemetery.