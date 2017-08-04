Flag football registration now open

Upward Sports Flag Football Registration at First Baptist Chipley is now available and will end on Saturday, August 26th. The league is currently open to all students in the community enrolled in Kindergarten – 6th grade.

Upward Sports is the only organization that offers the 360 Progression™, a uniquely designed total sports experience that adapts and expands as players grow in their personal athletic journeys. The 360 Progression develops total athletes mentally, athletically, spiritually, and socially – producing players who excel both on and off the field.

All children who register will be required to attend “Player Evaluations” on Saturday, August 26th. The evaluation event will allow players and parents to meet coaches, participate in drills, and obtain uniform sizes.

To learn more about Upward Flag Football or to register your child, please visit the website at www.firstbaptistchipley.com/flag-football, the Facebook page @ChipleyUpward, or e-mail fbcchipleyupward@gmail.com.