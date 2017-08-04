Dunn to join Congressional Delegation in Israel

“Israel stands on the front lines in our fight against Islamic terrorism.”

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) will travel to Israel next week to gain a firsthand understanding of the United States’ relationship with Israel, regional security issues, and joint counter-terrorism efforts.

As a part of the congressional delegation, Dr. Dunn will meet with senior Israeli, Palestinian, military and defense experts, local American leaders, and Knesset members from major parties. These meetings will allow Congressman Dunn to gain insight on Israel’s security situation, ongoing negotiations for peace, advances in security technology, and important political and economic trends in the region.

“I am looking forward to learning more about Israel’s efforts to combat terrorism on a daily basis, and how we can continue to work with them to root out radical terrorists throughout the Middle East. Strengthening our relationship with our only democratic ally in the region will also work to bolster our own national security efforts,” Dr. Dunn said. “Israel stands alone on the front line in the daily fight against Islamic extremism. We have much to learn from their success if we are to improve America’s efforts.”

The congressional delegation trip is sponsored by the American Israel Education Foundation.