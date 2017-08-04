Berry obit

Dianne Tyus Berry, 60, of Marianna, died Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center.

Dianne was born May 5, 1957 in Chattahoochee, FL. to Troy and Vergelina Tyus. She spent many of her younger years playing softball where she was known to be a excellent player. As a young adult, she made time to coach young teams and share with them the skills and strategies she had learned over the years. She loved sports and loved other people. Dianne worked for many years as a Lieutenant for the Jackson County Sheriffs Office as a 911 Communications Director where she was highly respected for her effective and direct instructions to her officers.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Spurgeon “Spud” Berry; parents, Troy and Vergelina Tyus; brother, Troy Lee ”Chuck” Tyus, Jr.

Dianne is survived by her daughter, Leigh Berry Porter and husband, Matt of Sneads, Stephanie DeAnne Berry of Marianna; brother, Ted Tyus and wife, Charlotte of Marianna; sister, Saundra Applewhite of Cypress; grandchild, Alli-Anne Grace Cheverez and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be 5 p.m. Sunday, August 6, 2017 at United Believers Worship Center in Grand Ridge with Revs. Kelvin Johnson and Juno Douglas officiating James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral services at the church.