Wilson obit

George Christopher Wilson, affectionately known as “Frog” passed away, Monday, July 31, 2017.

Born on May 24, 1965 in Winter Haven, Florida, “Frog” moved to the Poplar Springs Community, and was a 1983 graduate of Poplar Springs High School. He worked in Maintenance at Poplar Springs School for the past 20 years and the kids affectionately called him “Uncle Frog”. Frog enjoyed not only many unusual plants but also raising a variety of chickens. He will truly be missed by everyone at school but also the community.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, August 5, 2017 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Bro. Byron Faircloth officiating. Family will receive friends at the funeral home 1 p.m. until time of service.

Preceded in death by his father George Franklin Wilson

Survived by his beloved mother Syble Wilson; sisters and brothers, Diane Carswell, Georgia Haas, Charlie Wilson, Craig Wilson; several nieces, nephews and cousins.