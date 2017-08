A Homecoming Celebration will be held at Faith Covenant Fellowship Church on Sunday, August 20. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. followed by morning worship at 11. Pastor Cloys Joiner and congregation invite everyone to enjoy a time of Bible study, preaching, singing, and fellowship.

The church is located on Highway 277 in Chipley. For more information, please contact Bro. Joiner at 638-4031.