FCA football camps at BCF

During the hot days of July 2017, the Blue Springs Campus of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) was the scene of football camps for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). Teams from fifteen schools located in Northwest Florida spent their days in drills, scrimmages, and rigorously preparing for the upcoming football season. When they were not practicing drills, they were engaged in much more important activities preparing them for the coming seasons of their lives.

At the end of the two sessions of camp, muscles were sore, strategies were changing, but most importantly, there were 130 new members of God’s family. In addition to the 130 professions of faith, there were 26 rededications recorded among the football players. According to Shawn Aland, Area Director for the Northwestern Zone of North Florida FCA, “The most decisions that we have ever had in one session was in the mid-40s, but this session was unlike any other, with over one third of the campers making first time decisions for Christ. This was the kind of week that encourages you in ministry and gets you through the ups and downs of the year. I can tell you that there were some excited FCA Staff and Coaches rejoicing at the party in Marianna, Florida, while in Heaven the angels rejoiced.”

“Since this was our first camp with FCA, we really did not know what to expect,” stated Thomas A. Kinchen, President of The Baptist College of Florida. “It was definitely a learning experience. The greatest reminder that we received is that all of the preparations of food and facilities are merely the prelude to the great work that our Lord wants to do in the lives of young people. I am absolutely overjoyed at the outcome of the camps in 2017, and we are already looking forward to a great summer in 2018.”

For more information on the Blue Springs Campus of The Baptist College of Florida, please contact 850-263-3261 ext. 446.