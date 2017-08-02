Wheeler obit

James Cecil Wheeler, age 50 of Ebro, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on July 31, 2017 while working at the Ebro Greyhound Park.

James was born on October 11, 1966 in Stafford Springs, Connecticut to Clifford and Phylis Wheeler. He had lived here a few short months, moving from Sarasota, Florida in April of 2017. He worked as an Assistant Trainer for Jimmy King Kennels at the Ebro Greyhound Park.

He was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his fiancée: Michelle Wheeler of Ebro, Florida; mother: Phylis Wheeler of West Springfield, Massachusetts; three daughters: Jessica Wheeler of Massachusetts, Elizabeth Teresa Wheeler of Vernon, Connecticut, Rachel Wheeler of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; sister: Elizabeth Degray of Three Oaks, Massachusetts; two granddaughters.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.