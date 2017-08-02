Myrtle Medlock Peel, age 87 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Monday, July 31, 2017 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center.

She was born on March 13, 1930 in Chipley, FL to the late Ethington J. “Tobe” Medlock and Lockey Mae (Kirkland) Medlock.

Myrtle is a lifelong resident of the Chipley area and is a member of the Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Earl Peel. Survivors include, two sons, James Ray Peel and wife Faye of Chipley, FL, Sheldon Peel and wife Patti of Chipley, FL, one daughter, Carolyn Prescott and husband Leslie of Chipley, FL, grandchildren, Christy West, Jeff Peel, Kevin Earl Peel, Ethington Joshua Peel, Maria Katherina Showalter, Jennifer Bennett, Jessica Richardson, Julie Davis, Travis Prescott, twenty great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, August 4, 2017 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, August 5, 2017 at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church with Reverend Tim Owen officiating. Interment will follow at the Piney Grove Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.