Martin obit

Dawn Martin, 44, of Marianna passed away on July 25, 2017 at Jackson Hospital surrounded by family.

Dawn was born in Troy, New York on June 5, 1973 to Charles and Fran Cobart. She later moved to Jackson County, Florida.

Dawn was preceded in death by her daughter, Angel and father Charles.

She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Joey Martin of Marianna; two sons, Mikey and AJ; mother, Francis Cobart of Alabama; sister, Jennifer Sparks of Alabama; four brothers, Scott Cobart, Charlie Cobart (Cheryl), Joseph Cobart and Matthew Cobart all of Marianna.

Anyone who knew Dawn was greeted with an open mind and open arms. We are truly lucky to have known Dawn. She was one of a kind and our rock. We love you, Dawn.

Memorialization will be by cremation with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in charge of arrangements.