Crews will make repairs at the railroad crossing on State Road 81 just south of U.S. 90 in Holmes County Thursday, Aug. 3. Drivers will encounter alternating restrictions between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling through the construction zone, and to pay attention for workers and equipment entering and exiting the work area.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.