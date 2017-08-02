Daniel obit

Ms. Debra ‘Debbie’ Sue Galloway Daniel, age 53, of Vernon, Florida passed away July 30, 2017.

She was born October 17, 1963 in Chipley, Florida.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father, W.A. Galloway.

Debbie is survived by her mother, Gladys Galloway of Vernon, FL; one son, Shade Daniel of Ft. Walton Beach, FL; one daughter, Shelby Marie Daniel of Vernon, FL; two grandchildren, Hayden Lee Daniel and Richard Abel Curtis; two brothers, Willie Keith Galloway of Vernon, FL and Kevin Galloway of Eupora, MS; two sisters, Cindy Simpson of Westville, FL and Tanya Bell and husband Monroe of Vernon, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, August 4, 2017, at Pleasant Grove Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Grove Methodist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.