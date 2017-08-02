TALLAHASSEE, Fla., August 2, 2017 – As Florida families begin preparing for another school year, Department of Education Commissioner Pam Stewart and Department of Revenue Executive Director Leon Biegalski are reminding Floridians that they can save money on school supplies and clothing during the 2017 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday August 4 – 6.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for families to save money while purchasing the supplies their students will need for school,” said Commissioner of Education Pam Stewart. “The start of a new school year is always an exciting time for Florida students, and the back-to-school sales tax holiday makes it easier for parents and students to prepare for a successful year.”

“The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday is an event Florida’s families look forward to at this time of the year. We encourage Floridians to visit floridarevenue.com to learn more about the sales tax holiday and to share the available promotional materials with friends and family,” said Executive Director Biegalski. “Additionally, the Department is available to assist businesses and individuals with any questions they may have during this time.”

The 2017 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday was passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Governor Rick Scott. It runs Friday, August 4 – Sunday, August 6. During this sales tax holiday period, qualifying items will be exempt from tax including most school supplies selling for $15 or less per item; clothing, footwear and accessories selling for $60 or less per item; and personal computers and computer-related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use selling for $750 or less per item.

For more information and to view the lists of qualifying items, visit the Department of Revenue’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday website at floridarevenue.com/backtoschool.