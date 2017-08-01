Timothy Allen Ray, 61, of Chipley, Florida, passed away on July 30, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel, 1068 Main Street, Chipley, Florida. Visitation is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am with the memorial service to follow. Services will be officiated by Reverend Geno Mayo and Reverend Charles H. “Buddy” Shumaker with special prayer by Vincent Jones.

Timothy was born to Mr. George A. Ray and Jeanette B. Ray on November 25, 1955 in Albany, Georgia where he lived until his entry to the United States Air Force in 1974. He served with distinction in the United States Air Force until 1982. Following his service Timothy “Tim” achieved Class ‘A’ Water and Class ‘A’ Wastewater licensure from the State of Florida. He continued his career as a municipal utility director and retired from the City of Chipley in May of 2017 due to illness.

Tim and Tami Ray were married in 2002, living in Washington County where they raised their children. Tim had a love for saltwater fishing and spent many hours boating the Gulf of Mexico with his family. His desire to ‘do better’ in life and help others should be shared by us all.

Tim Ray will be greatly missed by many friends and family, including his loving wife Tami Ray; brother, George C. Ray; son, Joseph A. Ray; son, Christopher A. Ray; son and daughter-in-law, Zachary and Cassandra Worley; daughter and son-in-law, Morgan and Michael R. French; daughter-in-law, Christie Somerset; granddaughter, Addison Ray; grandsons, Bryndon Carroll, Oaklee French and Broox Worley. Tim was preceded in death by his mother, Janette Barrow Ray and father, George Allen Ray of Albany, Georgia. May he rest in peace!

The family will accept flowers, memorial donations to the Chipley branch of Emerald Coast Hospice 638-8787 and the City of Chipley Volunteer Fire Department Christmas Fund 638-6350.

