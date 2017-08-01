City of Chipley schedules repairs

The City of Chipley’s Water Department will be relocating a water line at the intersection of 5th Street & Old Bonifay Road, Wednesday, Aug. 2nd. Repairs are scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m. and customers MAY experience NO WATER until repairs are completed. Customers affected will receive a doorknocker notifying them of the scheduled repairs. Once repairs are completed a “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” will be in effect until passing lab results are received.

Any questions, call Public Works at 850-638-6346.