As children go back to school this August, focus on child safety

~ DHSMV’s Child Safety Awareness campaign reminds motorists to protect Florida’s most precious cargo ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) recognizes August as Child Safety Awareness Month and is reminding motorists to focus on child safety on Florida roads.

Preliminarily in 2016, there were 134,790 children under the age of 18 in crashes in Florida, resulting in 1,996 serious bodily injuries and 161 fatalities, a 32 percent increase in fatalities from 2014. To ensure the safety of Florida’s children, DHSMV will be educating the public on occupant protection and proper seat restraints, safety in and around school zones and school buses, bicycle and pedestrian safety, heatstroke prevention and teen driver safety.

“This month, as children head back to school, it is critical that motorists adjust their driving behavior to account for more children on the road,” said DHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “Slow down in school zones, follow instructions from crossing guards and properly stop for school buses. No trip in a vehicle is routine, especially with children. Children are observant and modeling safe driving behavior may just save their life down the road.”