Scarecrow fest announced

submitted by Gweneth Collins

Chipley Garden Club and Washington County Historical Society are happy to announce a date has been set for the Crafty ‘Crows Fest: The 6th Annual Scarecrow Building Contest & Washington County Craft Festival – Saturday, September 23rd. The festival will be held on the lawn at the Washington County Historical Society in downtown Chipley from 10AM until 4PM.

During August the Garden Club’s collection of scarecrows will be appearing around town setting the stage for the annual family-friendly festival. The festival’s main event is the scarecrow building contest showcasing life-size scarecrows. The public – of all ages, individuals, groups, businesses, clubs – is invited to get “crafty” and build a scarecrow for the contest! Even more categories have been added to the line-up with winners receiving cash prizes and/or ribbons or certificates.

This year Historical Society will again be sponsoring the Washington County Craft Festival. The craft and arts fest will feature local crafters, artists, and vendors offering a variety of items. It’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers! Santa has even been known to drop by the fest for a visit!

Visitors will also enjoy live entertainment, refreshments, photo ops, and free crafts for kids. The Farmers Market will be open and the museum’s victrola will be ready to go!

The History Museum which houses a wonderful collection of Washington County’s historical items and the AMTRAX station will both be open all day. The AMTRAX station now houses train memorabilia and the Creek Indian displays

If you are a vendor or crafter and would like to participate in the festival, please contact Museum Director Dorothy Odom at 638-0358 and reserve your space early.

Scarecrow entry forms/rules are available at the Washington County Historical Society or by contacting Chipley Garden Club Secretary Gweneth Collins at 850-260-4049.