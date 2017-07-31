Roberts obit

Mr. Len Earl Roberts, 57, of Graceville, Florida went home to be with Lord on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at his residence.

Earl was born on Monday, December 21, 1959 to the late Joseph and Mittie B. Roberts.

He was a native of Graceville, Florida. Earl joined the United States Army on Friday, December 1, 1977 and was honorably discharged on Wednesday, September 16, 1992. He then began a career as a truck driver.

Earl loved to spend time with his three grand boys. They loved their beloved “GG”. Some of his best days were spent on the porch in the Patterson Circle, relaxing with friends and family.

He was preceded in death by three brothers: Edward Johnson, Tyrone Johnson and Terry Johnson; and a sister, Julia Lawrence.

He leaves to cherish his memories his daughters: Ashley Roberts of Dothan, Alabama and Jaleesa Roberts of Graceville, Florida; his grandsons: Jayden of Dothan, Alabama, Jordan and Julius of Graceville, Florida; a sister: Kathryn Johnson of Graceville, Florida; a brother: Josh Smith of Delray Beach, Florida; mother of his children: Lola Curry Roberts of Graceville, Florida; special cousin: Herman Wilson of Dothan, Alabama; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Public visitation will be 3-7 PM, Friday, August 4, 2017 at the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, Florida.

A celebration of life will commence at 11 AM, Saturday, August 5, 2017, at New Easter Missionary Baptist Church, Hope Avenue, Graceville, FL with Elder James M. Bighem officiating and the Reverend Earnest Parker, Jr. Pastor.

He will be laid to rest in the Graceville Community Cemetery, with military honors, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.