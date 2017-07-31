Henderson obit

Mr. Samuel Lee Henderson, of Campbellton, FL went home to be with the Lord on July 28, 2017 in Graceville, FL.

He was born to the late Thera Mae Henderson and Jack Johnson.

Sammy, as he was so preciously called, joined in Holy Matrimony with Virginia “Faye” Henderson, forty-three years ago. Together they raised seven children and three grandchildren.

Samuel has been a long time resident of Jackson County, but before here, he and Faye lived in Titusville, FL.

He worked in construction; he loved it and was good at it! He and that hammer became the best of friends, but nothing could compete with the love he had for fishing. If fishing could pay the bills, that would have been his full time occupation.

Samuel is preceded in death by his sister Sylvia White and son, Jayson L. Jolley.

He leaves behind to cherish his loving memories, his wife, Virginia Faye Henderson; his children: Gwen Watford (Joseph) of Graceville, FL, Tracy Martin (Liz) of Parrish, FL, Bobby Deriso (Edith) of Cocoa, FL, Samuel Henderson Jr. (Kara) of Kansas City, MO, Thera Mae Allen (Thomas) of Titusville, FL, LeManuel Allen (Rachel) of Fayetteville, AR, Davianna Sadousky (Christian) of Washington State, Khneka Brown of Titusville, FL and Andre Brown of Kansas City, MO; his sister: Rose Mary Dickson of Apopka, FL; two brothers: Raymond Henderson (Felicia) of Florida and Willie White (Ruby) of Fayetteville, NC; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, loving in-laws and friends.

Public visitation will be 3-7 PM, Friday, August 4, 2017, at the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, FL.

A home going celebration will commence at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, August 5, 2017, at the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, Graceville, FL.