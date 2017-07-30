Snellgrove obit

Price Charles Snellgrove, who was born on December 12, 1938 in Alford, passed away on July 29, 2017 in Jackson Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Annette Byrd, his mother, Callie Snellgrove; his grandparents, Lishie and Charles Bradley who raised him.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Paula Snellgrove of Alford; four sons, Chuck Snellgrove and his wife, Rena of Princeton, Wisconsin, William “Billy” Snellgrove of Big Springs, Texas, Eugene Snellgrove of Odessa, TX and Adam Sapp and his wife Jules of Westcliffe, Colorado; two daughters, Sue Ann Pennington of Wilmington, North Carolina and Jennifer Moyer and husband Jon of Alford; 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Charlie attended Alford Elementary and Cottondale High School. He joined the U S Air Force in 1957. His basic training was at Lackland AFB, Texas and then on to Amarillo AFB where he worked on the B-27. He was then stationed at Walker AFB at Roswell, New Mexico where he transferred career fields to become an ejection seat mechanic. He then transferred to Homestead AFB where he became Shop Chief where he still worked with the Aircraft Repair Shop because of his experience on the B-52’s. Over the years, he was stationed at Udom, Thailand, Charleston, South Carolina, Alamogordo, New Mexico and Okinawa, Japan where he was promoted to Master Sergeant. After serving in the Philippines, he was sent to Moody ARB in Georgia where he retired with 20 years and seven days of service.

After retiring from the U S Air Force, he attended Chipola Junior College, where he received a degree in Auto Mechanics and an AA degree. He was employed at various places to include Bob Pforte Motors, Uni-Mac Industries and the city of Alford.

He married his wife Paula in 1978, after raising their children and completing their careers, he served an 18-month mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Northern Missouri. He also served a six-year mission call in the Atlanta, Georgia Temple

Charlie loved to travel, fish, garden and spend time with his grandchildren, working on family history and serving others.

The family request in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, Salvation Army or LDS Family History Library would be appreciated.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, July 31, 2017 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3141 College Street in Marianna, Florida with Petey Sims and Bishop Mark Sims conducting. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 at the church. Interment will follow in Alford City Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.