FHP reports arrest of Rucker

The Florida Highway Patrol Criminal Interdiction Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Blue Ford Explorer for a stolen tag on July 29. Just prior to the initiation of the traffic stop the vehicle pulled into a driveway and quickly pulled behind a house. Eric Rucker was observed running from the scene and into a wooded area.

Multiple agencies were called to assist with a perimeter in an attempt to apprehend Mr. Rucker. K-9 teams from Jackson C.I. and Apalachee C.I. were called to the scene and began to actively track Mr. Rucker. Mr. Rucker was apprehended on County Road 4 in Geneva County Alabama.

Special thanks to the assisting agencies, Graceville Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Bonifay Police Department, Jackson C.I. and Apalachee C.I, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

The Florida Highway Patrol has charged Eric Rucker of Bonifay, Florida with the following.

Charges

1. Resisting Arrest without Violence.

2. Felony Arrest Warrants (Elderly Abuse, DWLSR)

3. Additional Charges are possible.