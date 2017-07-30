Collier obit

Sandy Ann Collier, 52, of Sneads quietly passed away July 28, 2017 at Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee after a brief courageous battle with cancer.

A native of Jackson County, Sandy Ann had resided here her entire life, where she was employed with the State of Florida at the State Hospital for 31 years.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Deanne Walters and mother-in-law Carol Collier.

Survivors include her husband, Danny; daughters: Violet and Crystal, and son, Andrew, all of Sneads; her father, William Walters of Sneads; father-in-law, Doug Collier; brothers, Lee Walters and wife Susie of Adell, GA., Jamie Walters of Sneads; sisters, Candy Hatcher and husband Harrold from Gulf Breeze, Loralie Shores and husband Claude of Alford; Danny’s sisters and brothers-in-law, Chris & Jason Dodson of Quincy, Cheryl & James Conte of Tallahassee; aunt Renalta & husband Richard Hall resides in England.

Funeral services will be 2 P.M. Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at Cypress Grove Assembly of God with Rev. Jonathan Fussell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel of Marianna will direct. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at Cypress Grove.