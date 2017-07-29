Late night traffic stop leads to arrest of Chipley woman

Washington County deputies conducted a traffic stop for speeding on Martin Luther King Drive in Chipley at approximately 10:50 p.m. Wednesday night. The motorist was identified as Stacey Tyus, 42, of Chipley.

During the stop, a K-9 unit performed a perimeter search of the vehicle and deputies were presented with a positive alert for the presence of narcotics. An interior search of the vehicle revealed marijuana and several pills, which were identified as two different controlled substances known as alprazolam and clonazepam.

After further questioning, Tyus admitted to deputies that she also had a meth pipe and methamphetamine hidden inside her person.

The evidence was later collected from Tyus after she was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking. Tyus has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

