Brown arrested on drug charges and battery

Washington County Sheriff’s office responded to 1960 Lakeview Road in reference to a physical altercation at approximately 10:46 a.m. on July 26.

When deputies arrived on scene they were met by a witness alleging that Justin Brown, 29, of Caryville, was “high on meth” and acting aggressively.

A WCSO deputy approached Brown, at which time Brown exhibited aggressive behaviors towards the deputy, causing him to be detained.

Further investigation of the incident revealed Brown was in possession of a plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance, which later field tested positive for methamphetamine.

A statement given to deputies by another victim, while on scene, alleged Brown had knocked her to the ground and threatened her. The allegations were corroborated by a witness’ statement as well.

At this time, Brown was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the charges of battery touch or strike, domestic violence battery, and possession of methamphetamine.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.