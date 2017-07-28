WCSO responds to domestic disturbance

In the early morning hours of July 25, Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence located on Still Pond Road in Ebro.

Once on scene, deputies were able to determine 39 year old Timothy Farris of Bruce, FL, had chased the victim, Gary Anderson, 36, of Ebro, with a baseball bat and had struck him multiple times before fleeing into the woods.

While obtaining Anderson’s statement, deputies heard a gunshot close to their location in the area that Farris had ran to.

Minutes later Farris came from the woods, this time fleeing from law enforcement on a dirt bike. A short chase ensued that ended after Farris lost control of the dirt bike in a body of water located at the clay pits nearby.

After disappearing into the wood line again, Farris was quickly located by deputies and taken into custody.

Farris was transported to the Washington County Jail and booked on the charges of aggravated assault domestic violence with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest without violence.

During the investigation of this physical altercation, a man identified as Tommy Sheldon, 35, of Freeport, arrived at the residence. Deputies, noticing the tag on his vehicle had been expired since 2003, asked Sheldon if he had a valid drivers license, at which time Sheldon advised that he did not.

A perimeter search of the vehicle was conducted by a K-9 unit, alerting to the presence of narcotics and resulted in marijuana and drug paraphernalia being located inside.

Sheldon was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.