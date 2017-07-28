Suspicious activity in Ebro leads to drug arrests

Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest two men on unrelated drug charges during the past few days while patrolling the Ebro area.

A WCSO deputy encountered a truck parked on the side of Casey Road in the early afternoon of July 24. Observing two men standing outside of the vehicle, the deputy stopped to check on the subjects. As the deputy approached the area, the subjects began to get back into the vehicle while exhibiting suspicious and concerning behavior.

During the investigation of the situation, the subjects consented to a search, at which time the deputy located several pills identified as a controlled substance known as hydrocodone in one of the subject’s front pants pocket.

The subject, identified as John David Dykes, 53, of Freeport, was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

The following morning just, after midnight, a WCSO deputy observed a silver 2008 Toyota truck parked in the St. Joseph Local Community Park.

The driver, David Crouch, 37, of Chipley, stated that he stopped there while texting a friend. During the time that the deputy was verifying the driver’s identification, the WCSO Telecommunications Center advised that Crouch was a registered sex offender, who was on state probation. Crouch, when asked by deputies, confirmed he is on state probation and currently wearing an ankle monitor with a GPS located in his front pocket

Crouch was also found to be in possession of marijuana and a meth pipe, which contained methamphetamine

Crouch was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.