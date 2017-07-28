News from FDOH

Washington County Health Improvement Partnership Meeting

The Washington County Health Improvement Partnership (WCHIP) will meet on Wednesday, August 16th from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Northwest Florida Community Hospital Specialty Building. The goal of WCHIP is to improve the health of Washington County. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, please contact Traci Corbin at (850) 638-6240 ext.5062.

Healthy Holmes Task Force Meeting

The Healthy Holmes Task Force (HHTF) will meet on Thursday, August 17th from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Doctors Memorial Hospital Conference Room. The goal of HHTF is to improve the health of Holmes County. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, please contact Traci Corbin at (850) 547-8500 ext. 0962.