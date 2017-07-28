Mr. Gussie Eugene ‘Gene’ Lee, age 78, of the Gritney Community in Holmes County, Florida passed away July 26, 2017 at his home.

He was born March 28, 1939 in Holmes County to the late Gussie and Delcie Lee.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by two sisters, Lizzie Chancy and Evelyn Rhodes.

Mr. Gene is survived by his wife of 32 years, Ruth Harris Lee of Bonifay, FL; one son, James Edward Majors and wife Candee of Bonifay, FL; two grandsons, Shane Majors and Tanya and Adam Majors and Katie King; four great-grandchildren, Chandler, Tucker, Gracie and Colt.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, July 28, 2017 in the Harris Chapel Church with Rev. Norman Harris officiating. Interment will follow in the Harris Chapel Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.