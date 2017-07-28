Fore Her presents 5th annual Fore Her golf outing

Fore Her benefits local women who are battling breast cancer and struggling financially

Santa Rosa Beach – Time to tee up and get benefiting Fore Her. Fore Her, Inc. is currently seeking sponsors, silent auction items, donations and team registrations for its 5th Annual Fore Her Golf Outing. The event will take place on Friday, September 29th at the Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club in Santa Rosa Beach. Check in and registration begins at 8:00 am with a shot gun start at 9:15 am. The cost is $110 per person and includes lunch, 18 holes of golf, a cart, hole in one prizes and a silent auction. The Fore Her annual Helicopter Golf Ball Drop is always a fun addition to the outing. Watching numbered pink golf balls falling from the sky is always a sight to see! Go to the Fore Her website to watch a video of previous years’ ball drop and to find out more information.

Sponsorship packages for the 5th Annual Fore Her Golf Outing are still available. Sponsors make it possible for Fore Her, Inc. to provide financial assistance to local women battling breast cancer. For more information on the outing or to become a sponsor, please email Amy Walsh at amy@foreher.org, call 850-699-3233 or visit www.foreher.org.