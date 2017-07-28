Dr. Dunn’s statement on Senate Health Care Vote

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D. (FL-02) released the following statement after the Senate failed to pass an Obamacare repeal bill:

“The outcome of the Senate debate is very disappointing. I expect Congress will turn its primary focus to other important priorities, like cutting taxes, funding our troops, and securing our border. I look forward to it.

“Meanwhile, Obamacare will continue collapsing. Costs will continue to rise and Americans will continue to lose coverage. They are hurting and need relief from Obamacare.

“When I ran for Congress, I promised to vote to repeal Obamacare, and I have. I hope to have the opportunity to do so again. As we work to pass the rest of our strong, conservative agenda, I will not stop working to repeal Obamacare so we can fix our broken health care system, expand access and lower costs for all.”