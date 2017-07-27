PANAMA CITY – A program inspired by Girl Scouts nationally, the Girl Scouts of the Florida Panhandle Women of Distinction Awards honor women from across the Florida Panhandle who truly stand out for their commitment to the community. On Saturday, August 26th, twenty-two women nominated for the 2017 Women of Distinction awards will be celebrated at the Women of Distinction Awards Gala at Edgewater Beach Resort.
“The Women of Distinction Awards recognize and honor the women in our community whose leadership and commitment inspire and make the world a better place,” stated Raslean M. Allen, Girl Scout Council of the Florida Panhandle, Inc. Chief Executive Officer. “We invite you to join us by attending this year’s Gala and honor the distinguished women in our community.”
This year’s nominees are:
Rita Acoba – Retired, VP Bay Bank & Trust
SSgt Ashley Adkins – United States Air Force
Erin Baur – Erin E. Baur, Attorney at Law
Mary Bruce – Retired, ACURE
Wilanne Daniels – Jackson County Board of Commissioners
Marilyn Fenimore – Owner, Managing Concepts
Irene Field – Marketing Manager, VBA Design
Pam Johnson – Owner, Allstate Insurance Agency
Teresa King – Administrative Site Coordinator, Gryphon Technologies
Philomena Martrain – Bay County Chamber of Commerce
Bobbie Massey – Owner, Bobbie Massey School of Dance
Sharon McGhee – Owner, McGhee CPA Consultants
Elizabeth Moore – President, Anchor Consulting Engineering & Inspection
Katrin Patterson – Director, Gulf Coast School for Autism
Marcia Pell – Certified Diabetes Educator and Dietician
Hiba Rahim – Council on American Islamic Relations
Paige Schnell – Owner, Tracery Interiors
Mary “Roonie” Scovel – A.D./Head Women’s Basketball Coach GCSC
Allison Smith – VP, Business Development for Herbafex
Kristina Taunton – Owner, Love Your Gown
Brittany Trumbull – VP, Anchor Consulting Engineering & Inspection
Jennifer Vigil – CEO, Panama City Community Development Council
Tickets are now available online at gscfp.org and Eventbrite.com for $75.00 each. Table sponsorships, which seat 8, are also available for $1,000.00 and may be purchased by contacting Janis Boatright at 850-873-3999 Ext 1202.
Sponsorship investment opportunities are available. Girl Scouts of the Florida Panhandle’s Women of Distinction Awards Gala is an opportunity for your company to be affiliated with a first-class event that recognizes inspiring women leaders and role models in the Florida Panhandle. Tangible benefits include, but are not limited to, philanthropic contribution to our community, intimate contact with a receptive audience, and the opportunity to share the Awards experience with your clients or employees. For more information on becoming a sponsor contact Janis Boatright at 850-873-3999 ext. 1202, or toll-free at (888) 271-8778, or email jboatright@gscfp.org.