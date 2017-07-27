PANAMA CITY – A program inspired by Girl Scouts nationally, the Girl Scouts of the Florida Panhandle Women of Distinction Awards honor women from across the Florida Panhandle who truly stand out for their commitment to the community. On Saturday, August 26th, twenty-two women nominated for the 2017 Women of Distinction awards will be celebrated at the Women of Distinction Awards Gala at Edgewater Beach Resort.

“The Women of Distinction Awards recognize and honor the women in our community whose leadership and commitment inspire and make the world a better place,” stated Raslean M. Allen, Girl Scout Council of the Florida Panhandle, Inc. Chief Executive Officer. “We invite you to join us by attending this year’s Gala and honor the distinguished women in our community.”

This year’s nominees are:

Rita Acoba – Retired, VP Bay Bank & Trust

SSgt Ashley Adkins – United States Air Force

Erin Baur – Erin E. Baur, Attorney at Law

Mary Bruce – Retired, ACURE

Wilanne Daniels – Jackson County Board of Commissioners

Marilyn Fenimore – Owner, Managing Concepts

Irene Field – Marketing Manager, VBA Design

Pam Johnson – Owner, Allstate Insurance Agency

Teresa King – Administrative Site Coordinator, Gryphon Technologies

Philomena Martrain – Bay County Chamber of Commerce

Bobbie Massey – Owner, Bobbie Massey School of Dance

Sharon McGhee – Owner, McGhee CPA Consultants

Elizabeth Moore – President, Anchor Consulting Engineering & Inspection

Katrin Patterson – Director, Gulf Coast School for Autism

Marcia Pell – Certified Diabetes Educator and Dietician

Hiba Rahim – Council on American Islamic Relations

Paige Schnell – Owner, Tracery Interiors

Mary “Roonie” Scovel – A.D./Head Women’s Basketball Coach GCSC

Allison Smith – VP, Business Development for Herbafex

Kristina Taunton – Owner, Love Your Gown

Brittany Trumbull – VP, Anchor Consulting Engineering & Inspection

Jennifer Vigil – CEO, Panama City Community Development Council

Tickets are now available online at gscfp.org and Eventbrite.com for $75.00 each. Table sponsorships, which seat 8, are also available for $1,000.00 and may be purchased by contacting Janis Boatright at 850-873-3999 Ext 1202.

Sponsorship investment opportunities are available. Girl Scouts of the Florida Panhandle’s Women of Distinction Awards Gala is an opportunity for your company to be affiliated with a first-class event that recognizes inspiring women leaders and role models in the Florida Panhandle. Tangible benefits include, but are not limited to, philanthropic contribution to our community, intimate contact with a receptive audience, and the opportunity to share the Awards experience with your clients or employees. For more information on becoming a sponsor contact Janis Boatright at 850-873-3999 ext. 1202, or toll-free at (888) 271-8778, or email jboatright@gscfp.org.