Thacker graduates from basic military training

Air Force Airman, Zoe N. Thacker, graduated from basic military training on July 21, 2017 at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas.

She completed an intensive, eight week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

She is the daughter of Joshua and Amber Moore of Chipley, FL. Her proud siblings include Kylee, Porter, and Ella. Zoe graduated from Chipley High School, May 2017.

Zoe will be stationed at Ft. Meade, MD; training as a Photojournalist.