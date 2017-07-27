Sellers obit

Mrs. Myrtice Matilda Holley Sellers, age 69, of Caryville, Florida passed away July 25, 2017 at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, FL. She was born March 13, 1948 in Westville, Florida to the late Buddy and Nancy Thomas Holley. In addition to her parents, Matilda was preceded in death by one sister, Nora Curry.

Mrs. Sellers is survived by her husband of 48 years, Earl J. ‘Earnest’ Sellers of Caryville, FL; one son, Eddie Davidson of Caryville, FL; one daughter, Jean Jones and husband Daniel of Caryville, FL; one sister, Dorothy Roberts of DE; seven grandchildren, Jessica Davidson, Elizabeth Davidson, William Yates, Josh Yates, Destiny Yates, Kylie Yates, Danielle Yates; two great-grandchildren, Summer Babb and Joseph Babb.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, July 28, 2017 in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Carnley and Rev. Edward Williams officiating. Interment will follow in the Caryville City Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Thursday at Peel Funeral Home.