Miller obit

Mr. Thomas Charles Miller, age 62, of Ponce de Leon, Florida passed away July 26, 2017 at home.

He was born February 10, 1955 in Opp, Alabama.

Mr. Miller is preceded in death by his mother, Emma Jackson Miller; two sisters, Dee Sanders and Hazel Williams; three brothers, Frank Williams, Clifton Williams and Carlton Miller.

Mr. Miller is survived by the mother of his children, Rita Miller of Ponce de Leon, FL; three children, Charles Anthony ‘Tony’ Miller of Panama City, FL, Jeffery Bryan Miller and wife Sherry of Fort Bragg, NC and Jessi Collins and husband David of Chipley, FL; eight grandchildren, Alex Miller, Steven Carlyle, Chandler Miller, Maverick Collins, Anthony Deckert, Bryan Miller, Cody Miller, Demyia Miller; several nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with a private memorial service at a later date.