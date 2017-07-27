The Chipley Junior Woman’s Club will be hosting their annual children’s consignment sale, Lassos and Hairbows, on Friday, July 28th and Saturday, July 29th. The hours for this sale should be noted as they are different from previous years. The sale will open to presale passholders only on Friday from 12 to 12:30 p.m. and to the public for a one dollar fee from 12:30 to 8 p.m. There is no charge for the Saturday portion of the sale that will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and items will be half price unless otherwise noted on sales tags. Items available will be toys, books, junior and children’s clothing, baby gear, furniture and other children’s items. The Washington County Queens will be hosting a school supply drive and encourage shoppers to bring school supplies to donate to the needy children of our community. If you would like more information about this event, please visit CJWC Lassos and Hairbows Sale on Facebook.

Like this: Like Loading...