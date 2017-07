The Marianna Kiwanis Club recently added $10,000 to the group’s scholarship endowment at Chipola College. The additional donation is made in memory of two club leaders and active members over the years: Charlie Brown and Jimmy Rigsby. Their names will be added to the Kiwanis Club Scholarships, which now include: the Frank Harris Memorial, Judge Robert McCrary Memorial, Ernest Duffee Memorial, Charlie Brown Memorial, and Jimmy Rigsby Memorial.

