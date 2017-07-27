Firefighter courses set at Chipola College

MARIANNA—Chipola College will offer Firefighting I and Firefighting II day classes beginning in Aug. 2017. Orientation is set for Aug. 24 at 5 p.m.

Firefighter I runs Sept. 12 through Oct. 26 and meets Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for a total of 206 hours. Cost is $670.

Firefighter II will run Oct 31 through Dec. 14, and meets Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for a total of 192 hours. Cost is $633.

Pre-requisite for both courses is First Responder (EMT or higher certification). A daytime First Responder class will meet Aug. 28 through Sept. 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $130.

For information, contact Brian Eddins at (850) 718-2483, (850) 596-4157, e-maileddinsb@chipola.edu or visit www.chipola.edu.