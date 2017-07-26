UF College of Veterinary Medicine names new associate dean for students and instruction

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine has announced the appointment of Juan Samper, D.V.M., Ph.D., as its new associate dean for students and instruction.

His appointment is effective Oct. 20 and follows a national search to fill this position, which previously was held by Dr. Pamela Ginn. Ginn stepped down from the job in 2015.

A board-certified theriogenologist, Samper is a professor and the associate dean of clinical affairs and professional opportunities at Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine in St. Kitts, a post he has held since 2014. In addition to his administrative duties, Samper has continued to give equine theriogenology lectures, working closely with students to ensure their success.

“Dr. Samper brings key leadership and professional experience to the college,” said James W. Lloyd, D.V.M., Ph.D., dean of the UF College of Veterinary Medicine. “In addition to those strengths, his background reflects a keen understanding of teaching, clinical skills and service.”

Samper received his D.V.M. degree with honors from the National University in Colombia, followed by M.S. and Ph.D. degrees, both from the University of Minnesota.

In his new role, Samper will oversee instructional and other activities associated with the college’s professional D.V.M. program, along with college admissions.

“I am honored to become a member of the UF College of Veterinary Medicine’s team,” Samper said. “As the associate dean, I hope to continue to enhance the student experience at the college by working with faculty and staff to promote all aspects of student education, clinical training and wellness, while continuing to increase diversity during the student admissions process so that UF is the veterinary medical school of choice for prospective students around the country and beyond.”