Chipley man arrested on aggravated assault and other charges

Just after 2:30 a.m. this morning Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to 5728 Hwy. 77 located in the Greenhead community, after receiving a 911 call from a juvenile. The juvenile advised that the suspect, later identified as Christopher Reinhardt, 35, of Chipley, had “hit several people and was destroying the house.”

During the 911 call, the dispatcher heard several gunshots fired in the background while attempting to calm the child and gather more information. As the child took a younger sibling and hid in a closet, WCSO received a second 911 call, which was made by the suspect’s mother.

The caller advised that she found her son lying on the ground after he had been in a violent physical altercation with a friend and she was concerned that he was severely injured. Reinhardt entered his grandmother’s home and began to physically attack her before retrieving two handguns. At this time, the suspect’s mother heard gunshots coming from the home and called 911.

As WCSO arrived on scene they obtained statements from both the suspect’s mother and grandmother alleging the suspect, Reinhardt, fired multiple gunshots and was threatening to kill them.

Assisted by Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and K-9 units from Holmes CI and Northwest Florida Reception Center, WCSO was able to locate Reinhardt, who had fled on foot prior to law enforcement arriving.

Reinhardt was booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill (3 counts), battery on person 65 years of age or older, cruelty towards child that could result in physical or mental injury (2 counts), and battery touch or strike.

“The teamwork of multiple agencies is critical in a situation like this,” states Sheriff Kevin Crews. “We are appreciative of the assistance provided and relieved to have this suspect in custody. The safety of all our citizens is a priority but the moment a child is involved, all resources are utilized as much as possible.”

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.