Willis obit

Robert Allen Willis III, died peacefully in Asheville, North Carolina, on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at the age of 74.

Robert was born on October 18, 1942, in Spartanburg, SC where his father was stationed at Camp Croft (U.S. Army). The family returned to their hometown of Greenwood, FL where they established a dairy farm and raised cattle. He grew up in Greenwood, graduated from Marianna High School, attended The Citadel and graduated from San Angelo State University. Robert proudly enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1961 and joined the Security Service. He was stationed in Amarillo, San Angelo and San Antonio, Texas as well as Germany and South Korea. In the decades to follow, Robert owned Sunbelt Packing Company and the family relocated to Simpsonville, SC, Valdosta and Atlanta, GA, before retiring to homes in Port St. Joe, FL and Sylva, NC. Robert enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, gardening, and studying World War II history. He loved his time serving our country and was active with fellow veterans of the U.S. Air Force Security Service (USAFSS).

Robert was preceded in death by his son, Robert Allen Willis IV; father, Robert Allen Willis, Jr. and his mother, Ray Willis.

Robert Willis is survived by his wife of 51 years, Charlotte Anne Jordan Willis; sister, Anne Willis Herring Hudson of Taylors, South Carolina; oldest daughter, Elizabeth Willis Moore and spouse, Jeff Moore and their son, William Moore of Atlanta, Georgia; his youngest daughter, Julie Willis Hodges along with her spouse, Zach Hodges and their children, Porter and Anderson Hodges of Port St. Joe, Florida.

Funeral services will be 10 A.M. (CST), Thursday, July 27, 2017 at the Greenwood United Methodist Church, 4220 Bryan Street, Greenwood, Fl, with Bro. Dave Fernandez officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Methodist Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

In lieu of flowers, consider donations to Shepherd’s Men, which supports the SHARE Military Initiative at Shepherd Center Atlanta www.shepherdsmen.com or the First United Methodist Church of Port St. Joe, Florida www.psjumc.org.