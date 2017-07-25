Vogel obit

William George (Bill) Vogel, of Cottondale, Florida, has passed away after a brief illness at the Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Chipley, Florida on July 25th, 2017.

A memorial service is being held at Grace and Glory Worship Center on August 5th at 11:00.

William was born on June 21, 1931 in New York City, New York to the late William and Helen Vogel of Rutland, Vermont. He is also predeceased by his sister, Lillian.

William leaves his beloved wife, Charlotte (Davison) Vogel, of 64 years; his son, Steven and his wife Carol, of Phoenix, Arizona; his son, Richard Vogel and his wife Kim, of Clifton Park, New York; his daughter, Barbara (Vogel) Love and her husband Dennis, of Cottondale, Florida; and his four grandchildren, William (Cody) Griffin, Alisha Vogel, Tiffany and Ethan Shirah; along with close friends and his church family, at Grace and Glory Worship Center.

William served with distinction in the Navy during the Korean War. Upon completion of his service, he married the love of his life, Charlotte Davison of South Londonderry, Vermont. William and his family moved to Florida where he was employed as a machinist for the Coca-Cola Corporation, Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, and General Electric until his retirement in 1996.

Do justice; love kindness; and walk humbly before the Lord is the legacy William leaves with us. William believed in helping those in need; extending kindness and compassion to others; and honoring the Lord in everything you do. William has imparted this spirit to his children.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace and Glory Christian School, 929 Main Street, Chipley, Florida 32428.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their support in his final days.