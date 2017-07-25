Vernon man back behind bars

A Vernon man is back behind bars after being released a little more than a week ago on unrelated aggravated battery charges.

Washington County deputies were preparing to serve active felony warrants on Matthew Harwood, 36, of Vernon, FL, as they observed a car matching the description of a vehicle owned by Harwood speeding on Dawkins Street in Vernon around noon on Saturday.

As deputies conducted a traffic stop, the driver, identified as Harwood, was placed under arrest for the active Bay County warrants.

Harwood, who does not have a valid drivers license, was found to be in possession of three counterfeit drivers licenses at the time of the stop.

Deputies transported Harwood to the Washington County Jail, without incident, where he was booked on Bay County charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of counterfeit identification. He was also booked on Washington County charges for driving while license suspended or revoked and three counts of possession of counterfeit identification.

Washington County Judge Colby Peel has ordered a revocation of Harwood’s $51,000 bond, which was posted just days ago.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.