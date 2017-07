Mrs. Cora Pittman of Saint Petersburg, FL, formerly of Campbellton (Springfield Community), FL went home to be with the Lord on July 16, 2017 in St. Petersburg, FL.

Mrs. Pittman was born November 26, 1941.

Funeral services will be 1 PM, Saturday, July 29, 2017, Saint Paul AME Church, 5180 Hwy 273, Campbellton, FL. Burial will follow in the Springfield AME Cemetery, Marianna, FL. Smith Funeral Home, Saint Petersburg, FL and Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL directing.