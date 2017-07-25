Garnett obit

John Michael Garnett, age 59, passed away unexpectedly July 7, 2017.

John was predeceased by his mother, Edna Mae Garnett Mann, his brother, Robert Garnett, and his sister, Joan Moghtaderi.

He is survived by his brother: James Everett and his wife Flora; sister: Esther Eilene Grantham and her husband Robert Sr. and Arthur Garnett. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Robert Grantham Jr., Alesia Grantham Smith, Charlotte Grantham Taylor, Elizabeth Grantham Stevens, Michael Grantham, James Garnett Jr, Angela Garnett, Steven Garnett, Kristy Anzaldi, and David Moghtaderi. Numerous great nieces and nephews.

John was born in Marianna FL, lived in Florida and Texas. He loved his dog Baby and enjoyed talking with family and friends. John was a very kind hearted person. He was loved by friends and family; he will be greatly missed.