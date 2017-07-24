June unemployment

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in June 2017, down 0.2 percentage point from 4.3 percent in May 2017, and down 0.8 percentage point from a year ago. There were 419,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 10,138,000. The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.4 percent in June.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted total nonagricultural employment was 8,602,700 in June 2017, an increase of 19,400 jobs over the month. The state gained 239,600 jobs over the year, an increase of 2.9 percent.

The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Chipola region was 4.9 percent in June 2017. This rate was 0.8 percentage point lower than the regions year ago rate of 5.7 percent. The labor force was 41,608 , up 244 over the year. There were 2,039 unemployed residents in the region.

Jun-17 May-17 June-16

Calhoun 5.3 4.6 6.0

Holmes 5.1 4.4 5.8

Jackson 4.9 4.3 5.7

Liberty 4.8 4.3 5.7

Washington 4.6 4.2 5.6

Region 4.9 4.3 5.7

Information furnished by the Department of Economic Opportunity