Hanson obit

Jeffery Allen Hanson, age 68 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital. He was born on June 22, 1949 in Chicago, IL to the late Glen Hanson and Marie (Slivka) Hanson.

Mr. Hanson has been a resident of Chipley for the past 5 years coming from Illinois.

He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Hanson of Chipley, FL, two brother in laws, James and Johnny Payne, sister in law, Tonya Payne, three cousins, Joann Ellis, Donna Armstrong, Barbara Skinner.

Memorialization will be by cremation. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

