CHS Band hosting Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps

The Chipley High School Band will be hosting a world-class musical group for two days of rehearsals at the school’s facilities. The Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps, based in Wyoming, are midway through a 6-week competitive tour across the country, concluding with the Drum Corps International World Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana, the second week of August. The corps will stay at CHS on July 27 & 28, as they prepare for a competition in Dothan, Alabama on Friday night.

The Troopers are proud to be a founding member of Drum Corps International. Although most of their members are from the western United States, the popularity of the corps has attracted members from all across the United States, Canada, and Europe, and Japan. The corps is open to young adults from age 16 to 21. Members are required to audition for the corps each year and are accepted primarily based on their positive attitude, self-discipline and dedication, in addition to their musical ability and marching skills.

Reflecting upon our western military heritage, their uniforms are reminiscent of those worn by the 11th Ohio Cavalry, which was stationed near present-day Casper in the late 1800s, and our musical style embodies the American spirit.

The Troopers are widely recognized and respected by drum corps fans around the world. Ever building on a championship tradition and dedication to excellence, our corps has been nicknamed “America’s Corps,” a title they hold with honor.

The corps will be rehearsing on the CHS practice fields behind the school, and area band students are encouraged to come observe the rehearsals. The CHS Band thanks the Washington County School Board and many area businesses that have helped roll out the welcome for this prestigious group.